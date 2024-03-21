Gold Price Forecast: Fed Rate Cuts, Central Bank Buys Drive XAU/USD Demand

Gold Market Overview

Gold prices soared to record heights on Thursday, spurred by the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates, global central bank buying trends, and shifting currency dynamics. This significant upsurge aligns with anticipations of impending rate reductions and a complex international economic landscape.

At 09:49 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading $2203.56, up $17.19 or +0.79%.

Federal Reserve Influence on Gold

The Federal Reserve’s projection of three rate cuts this year has led to a lower U.S. dollar and bond yields. This change diminishes the cost of holding non-yielding gold, enhancing its appeal, especially for investors using other currencies. Despite high inflation readings, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that U.S. price pressures are easing gradually. This perspective has weakened the dollar and bolstered gold’s attractiveness.

Global Central Bank Activity and Gold Demand

Central banks around the world have played a crucial role in supporting gold prices. In 2023, the People’s Bank of China emerged as the top gold purchaser, with significant acquisitions also by Poland and Singapore. Driven by financial stability motives amidst geopolitical tensions, these purchases have sustained strong gold prices. Additionally, retail demand for gold, particularly in China and India, has significantly influenced the metal’s pricing.

Market Responses to Fed

The markets quickly adjusted to the Fed’s position, now anticipating a 75% chance of a rate cut in June. Following this, the dollar index stabilized at 103.23. As the USD and bond yields declined, gold prices found momentum for growth, reaching new highs. Analysts foresee a possible rise to $2,300 per ounce in late 2024, influenced by the projected U.S. rate cuts.

Short-Term Gold Market Outlook

The short-term outlook for gold is bullish, driven by a combination of the Federal Reserve’s dovish approach, robust physical demand, and extensive central bank purchasing. These factors collectively create an environment conducive to further price increases. Traders should remain vigilant of central bank actions and global economic signals, as these will significantly impact thegold markets trend.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is higher on Thursday, but well off its intraday high at $2222.915, suggesting a volatile, but bullish outlook.

Short-term support is $2184.53. With the trend up, new buyers could emerge on a pullback into this level. Once again, the choice for bullish traders is to chase higher prices or play for a pullback. Traders also have to determine how much of the Fed news has already been priced into the market.

A lower close today or a trade through the swing bottom at $2146.15 will be signs of significant weakness.

