Gold Price Forecast: Central Bank Decisions, Yields, US Dollar to Impact

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dollar strength affects gold prices.

Central banks’ rate decisions matter.

China stimulus and regional demand impact.

Overview

Comex Gold prices are subject to various factors that can significantly impact their movements in the market. As investors closely monitor the precious metal’s performance, several key factors are likely to influence gold prices during the current week.

Tracking the Dollar Index

One crucial factor affecting gold prices is the performance of the dollar index. The dollar index, which measures the currency’s strength against other major currencies, has been steady and close to its one-week peak hit on July 20. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially limiting the metal’s rise. Investors will closely track the dollar’s movements throughout the week, as it can exert considerable pressure on gold’s performance.

Focus on Central Bank Decisions

This week, central banks around the world are scheduled to announce their decisions on interest rates. Notably, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB), and Bank of Japan will make their announcements within a 48-hour period between Wednesday and Friday. While markets have already priced in quarter-point hikes from the Fed and ECB, the focus will be on the statements made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde about future monetary policies. Any hints of a more hawkish stance could lead to higher interest rates, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion like gold.

New Chinese Stimulus Measures

Investors will also closely watch China’s Politburo meeting for potential stimulus announcements. Despite expectations for more stimulus, past actions by Beijing have left investors underwhelmed. Any significant stimulus measures announced during the meeting could impact gold prices, particularly if it leads to changes in investor sentiment or economic outlook.

On the other hand, economists predict that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will maintain its current monetary and yield control policy. Such a decision might not have a direct impact on gold prices, but it can influence market sentiments and investor perceptions about global economic stability.

India Demand Stalls, ETF Demand Up

Additionally, gold’s demand and supply dynamics play a crucial role in determining its price. Physical gold demand in India saw a stall in the week ending July 21, while in China, bullion was sold at high premiums. These regional demand variations could impact gold prices, especially considering India and China are significant consumers of the precious metal.

Finally, the holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, increased slightly by 0.57% on July 21. Such changes in gold-backed ETF holdings can reflect investor sentiment towards the metal and might influence market sentiment and short-term price movements.

Short-Term Outlook: Fed, Yields, Dollar Driven Trade

In conclusion, gold prices this week are likely to be influenced by a combination of factors, including the strength of the dollar, central banks’ decisions on interest rates, potential stimulus measures in China, regional demand variations, and movements in gold-backed ETF holdings. As these factors interplay, investors will keep a close eye on the precious metal’s performance and make strategic decisions accordingly.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Gold

Comex Gold market sentiment appears neutral to slightly bearish as the current 4-hour price of 1961.40 is above the 200-4H moving average at 1949.70. However, it remains below the 50-4H moving average of 1967.20, indicating a possible short-term downtrend. The 14-4H RSI reading of 37.70 suggests weaker momentum.

The market seems to be consolidating, with main support between 1900.60 and 1908.50 and main resistance between 1980.00 and 2000.50. Traders should carefully observe price action around these levels for further directional cues.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.