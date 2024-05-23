News & Insights

ForEx
GLD

Gold Price Forecast: Breaks Support Levels, Risk of Further Decline

May 23, 2024 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by Bruce Powers for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold sold off again on Thursday as it fell below several points of potential support to reach a low of 2,332. Trading continues near the lows of the day and gold may continue lower. Several trendline support areas failed to halt the decline and the 20-Day MA was broken to the downside.

Further, it looks like the daily close may come in below the 20-Day line. Today’s low is also a weekly low from last week. If gold falls below last week’s low and stays there, a bearish weekly reversal will be triggered. How gold does or does not follow through from there will be key.

Watching 50-Day Moving Average

If a more significant retracement than what was seen most recently is beginning the 50-Day MA will be the next key test of support at 2,306. Gold has traded above the 50-Day line since the acceleration in momentum following a symmetrical triangle breakout on February 29. If it is busted to the downside there is a good chance that the recent 2,277 swing low support is broken. That can easily lead to a test of support around 2,195, which is a prior swing high. Further down is the prior swing high at 2,135.

This Week’s High Completes a 23.5% Advance

As of this week’s high of 2,450 gold was up by 465.80 points or 23.5%, when measured from the mid-February low of 1,984. Today’s price action indicates that the risk of a deeper correction since the mid-February 1.94 bottom is increasing. There were three trendlines that cross just above the 20-Day MA that created a potential support zone. That zone failed today as gold dropped through each one. Further, the near-term trending indicator, the 20-Day MA, was attempting continue to represent dynamic support for the uptrend as gold dropped below it recently and then rallied back above it.

Today’s High of 2,384 is Near-term Resistance

On the upside, a minimum rally above today’s high 2,384 would be needed for the first sign of strength. That should be followed by a daily close above that level. Nevertheless, as stated above, the preference next for gold seems to be leaning more to the downside than the upside.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD
IAU
SGOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.