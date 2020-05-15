US Markets
GLD

Gold Price Forecast – The Next Buying Opportunity

Contributor
AG Thorson
Published

FXEmpire.com -

Unless the dollar breaks sharply lower, I don’t see gold breaking above $1800 anytime soon. If my consolidation theory is correct, gold could drop back towards $1450 – $1525 by August/September.

Our Gold Cycle Indicator is at 378, and we are once again in the minimum cycle topping.

CONSOLIDATION CHART

Gold appears to be in a high-level consolidation similar to what we saw in 2016 and 2018. If correct, then prices will remain rangebound (between $1650 – $1800) through June and into July before finally dropping into the next 6-month low. It would take a decisive breakout above $1800 to support a run to $1900 – $2000.

GOLD BIG PICTURE

The larger 10-year pattern in gold suggests prices may consolidate below $1800 for several months before finally breaking out above $2000 in 2021 or 2022.

I view any drop in gold back towards $1500 as a “back-the-truck-up” opportunity.

AG Thorson is a registered CMT and expert in technical analysis. He believes we are in the final stages of a global debt super-cycle. For more information, please visit here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD UBG IAU SGOL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular