Gold Price Forecast – The Christmas Breakout

In my article – Gold Prices Close to A Decisive Break, I described how gold was at a critical juncture. The trend broke higher a few days later and confirmed a cycle breakout. The next advance is underway, and I see significant potential in platinum as prices play catchup.

Dollar Breakdown

The US dollar has rolled over and broken vital support. This should continue to fuel the Q1 advance in precious metals. The next level of support arrives between 95.00 – 95.50.

Note: The 50-day EMA is crossing bearishly below the 200-day.

Gold’s Cycle Breakout Confirmed

I’ve explained before how gold forms intermediate lows approximately every 6-months. The previous cycle peaked in September, and prices entered a prolonged cycle correction. The Christmas eve rally above $1492 confirmed a November 6-month low, and the next advance is underway.

Explosive Potential in Platinum

In the 2019 Metals Market Recap, I mentioned the explosive potential in platinum heading into 2020. Prices are already testing the $1000 level, and the structure looks ready to explode higher.

