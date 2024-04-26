Gold Price Forecast – The Bull Run in Gold Miners is Just Starting

Gold Cycle Indicator

FXEmpire.com -

Our Gold Cycle Indicator finished at 236; we hedge our mining portfolio once it advances above 350.

Gold Monthly

The monthly gold chart confirmed a major breakout, and we think prices could test $3000 in 2024. By 2030, we see prices trading over $8000.

Gold

In the near term, gold is consolidating after spiking to $2448. We think prices could challenge $2500 before slipping into the next four-month cycle low due mid-June.

Silver

Silver is taking a breather after spiking above $29.00; we see the potential for a significant short squeeze above $30.00. Currently, prices are consolidating ahead of next week’s Fed announcement.

Platinum

Platinum remains deeply undervalued, and we see prices trading at parity with gold later this decade. In the early 2000s, prices were often double that of gold.

GDX

The pattern in miners is remarkably symmetrical. The recent pullback to $32.50 appears complete, and we see miners taking the lead and outperforming metals from here.

GDXJ

Juniors found support near $40.00 and the pullback looks complete. We expect prices to make fresh highs above $45.00 in May.

SILJ

Silver juniors reversed Monday’s down gap, and a breakout above $12.00 should follow.

NEM

The market liked Newmont’s Q1 EPS beat and positive second-half outlook. Prices broke cleanly above the downtrend line, and the late February low looks like a generational bottom.

Conclusion

The gold bull market is in full swing, and sub-$2000 prices may be forever in the past. Gold miners are on the move and have a lot of potential. Silver could rip to the upside once it gets above $30.00.

AG Thorson is a registered CMT and an expert in technical analysis. For daily market updates, consider subscribing www.GoldPredict.com.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.