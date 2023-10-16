Gold Price Forecast – Key Breakout and Support Levels for October

Key Insights
- Gold bottomed and we could see a breakout to new all-time highs by year-end.
- Below are key prices levels to monitor in Gold, Silver, GDX, and Natural gas over the coming days and weeks.
Gold Futures Daily
- Gold Futures saw a significant 3% increase last Friday, possibly due to short-covering and hedging before the weekend over concerns in the Middle East.
- Prices may pull back for a few days.
- Progressive closes above $1950 would support a near-term breakout.
- The downside level to watch is $1,900; if it holds, then prices can rally, if it breaks, prices could fall back to fill the gap around $1,845.
Silver Futures Daily
- Silver is showing a potential pattern called an “undercut low.” This is when price finds support, breaks below it, reverses, and then heads in the other direction.
- There’s a possibility that this pattern might be emerging in silver, but it remains to be seen. If silver can break above $26.00 in October or November, it would signal a legitimate breakout.
- On the downside, I’m watching $22.00 as a critical level. Progressive closes below $22.00 could indicate that the correction is not over.
Gold Miners GDX Daily
- Gold miners need to hold last week’s gap at $27.70 to support a potential breakout.
- If prices close below $27.70, we could see more downside consolidation.
- A strong move, above the upper trend channel, in would signal the beginning of a stronger move.
Natural Gas (Nat Gas)
- Natural gas is coming back to the $3.00 level, with $2.90 as support.
- If this back test holds, that could pave the way to higher highs and perhaps a retest of $6.00.
Gold Price Forecast Video by AG Thorson
Conclusion
When gold breaks above $2100 (whenever that is), I don’t think it will stop until it touches $3000.
AG Thorson is a registered CMT and an expert in technical analysis. For regular updates, please visit www.GoldPredict.com.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- USD/JPY Forecast: The Middle East, the Fed, and US Retail Sales in Focus
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Johnson & Johnson Earnings Awaited Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling Gains Ground, UK Wage Growth Takes Center Stage
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.