Gold Price Forecast – Gold Sits Still on Friday

Gold Price Predictions Video for 17.07.23

Gold Market Technical Analysis

Gold markets showed limited activity on Friday, with prices hovering above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This period of relative calm suggests a temporary pause following a sharp surge in the previous session. With several factors at play, market participants are closely watching for potential upward movement towards the significant $2000 level.

Should the market break below the 50-Day EMA, a descent towards the 200-Day EMA could be possible. This level, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, is expected to provide strong support and potentially mark a bottom for the overall trend. While market conditions have been volatile, a short-term pullback might present an attractive buying opportunity from a longer-term perspective. Furthermore, the struggling US dollar, which often benefits gold, adds further support to the bullish outlook.

As inflationary pressures ease, concerns over the bond market’s impact on gold diminish, creating a positive environment for the precious metal. Consequently, if a short-term pullback occurs, many buyers are likely to view it as an opportunity to acquire gold at a perceived value. That being said, I don’t like the idea of becoming aggressive at the moment, and I think that the pullbacks will more likely than not offer enough value that you can take advantage of.

In the event of a turnaround and a break above the $2000 level, the market could target the $2050 level as the next significant resistance point. However, it is important to acknowledge the possibility of a major downside move if the 200-Day EMA is breached. In such a scenario, a drop towards the $1800 level could potentially negate the previous upward momentum. While not anticipated, traders should exercise caution and consider both the bullish and bearish perspectives.

Gold markets are currently consolidating after a recent surge in prices. As the market takes a breather, there is potential for an upward move towards the significant $2000 level. A short-term pullback, if it occurs, can be seen as an opportunity for longer-term investors. Factors such as a weakening US dollar and easing inflationary pressures contribute to the positive sentiment surrounding gold. Traders should closely monitor support levels and remain vigilant as market dynamics evolve.

