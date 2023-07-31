Gold Price Forecast – Gold Remains Stable on Monday

Gold Price Predictions Video for 01.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Market Technical Analysis

The gold market experienced a quiet session during Monday, displaying resilience and indicating a continued upward trend over the longer term. Despite a severe selloff on Thursday that left many investors feeling uneasy, gold’s allure as a safe haven asset during uncertain times remained evident, especially over the last two trading sessions. While the European Central Bank’s announcement about the potential slowdown in the EU economy contributed to some nervousness in the market, investors are still seeking refuge in gold to safeguard their wealth.

Given recent events, adopting a “buy on the dips” strategy appears prudent, with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average offering essential support. However, it is crucial to approach this market with caution, as continued noisy behavior and high volatility are likely. Consequently, maintaining an appropriate position size becomes paramount to effectively manage risk.

Presently, shorting thegold marketseems unwise, as it has demonstrated considerable strength. A plausible argument for a bearish stance would require observing a breakdown below the $1900 level. Until such a scenario arises, the focus should be on seizing value opportunities whenever they present themselves.

As thegold marketevolves, the $2000 level plays a critical role in shaping its trajectory. A successful daily close above this level could pave the way for further gains, potentially setting targets at the $2050 level and beyond. Traders must closely monitor the movements of the US dollar, as it often exhibits a negative correlation with gold. Understanding this relationship provides valuable insights when analyzing gold’s price action.

A breakdown below the 200-Day EMA might signal a bearish shift, leading gold prices down to the $1800 level. However, it is essential to note that this is not the base case scenario envisioned for the future. Instead, the current outlook suggests a continuation of turbulent market conditions, calling for a careful and strategic approach to trading.

Thegold marketremains an attractive option for investors seeking safety and stability, despite recent fluctuations. The “buy on the dips” strategy, supported by the 50-Day EMA, seems well-suited to capitalize on potential value opportunities. As traders venture into this market, exercising caution and adjusting position sizes to account for its inherent volatility becomes paramount. While shorting gold appears unwise due to its current strength, vigilance is required to monitor any potential breakdown below the $1900 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.