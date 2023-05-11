Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Show Choppiness

Gold Price Predictions Video for 12.05.23

Gold Market Technical Analysis

Gold markets have gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to hang around and look for the next move. The $2000 area is an area of significant support, and I think at this point, it is likely that we would see it as a “floor in the market.” Underneath there is the 50-Day EMA that comes into the picture, offering technical support. It’s not until we break down below there that I would be concerned about the uptrend. Even then, it’s likely that we would see a lot of confusion, but I still think there is plenty of momentum underneath to pick the market up. After all, when you look at the chart, you can see that we went straight up in the air and now have been grinding sideways, which is relatively common for gold markets.

On the upside, if we can break above the $2100 level, then it’s likely that we could go much higher, perhaps becoming more of a “buy-and-hold” type of situation. On the other hand, if we do break down below the 50-Day EMA, then it’s likely that the market goes down to the $1950 level and then, of course, the $1900 level after that, which is basically where the 200-Day EMA is hanging around.

As things stand right now, it looks like the market will continue to be very noisy, and therefore it’s likely that we will continue to see a lot of short-term volatility, so you will probably have to trade this market through the prism of short-term charts more than anything else, but I do like the idea of buying dips more than anything else as we have seen so much in the way of positivity in the market.

In general, I think this is a situation where we will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but it is more likely than not going to continue to offer plenty of opportunities as the bond markets have been all over the place, and it has a direct influence on gold at times. Furthermore, there are a lot of people out there worried about wealth preservation, which of course gold is one of the first places they run to in that scenario.

