Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Have Rallied Again During The Trading Session On Tuesday

Gold Market Technical Analysis

Gold markets rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching the $2000 region before pulling back just a bit. With that being said, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, therefore I think it’s probably a situation where the market is going to see support underneath and therefore, I think these pullbacks will more likely than not have people jumping into the market in order to find a buying opportunity. The 50-Day EMA underneath will continue to be a major support level as well, so I think it’s only a matter of time before technical traders get involved.

All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of volatility, especially considering the fact that the gold markets are so highly influenced by the interest rate markets, and of course the overall risk appetite of traders. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of volatility and concerns, and therefore I think that gold will have a significant amount of interest, but it’s also a market that you need to be very cautious with as far as your position sizing is concerned.

If we were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, the uptrend line and the 200-Day EMA sitting just below it also offers a significant amount of support. Anything below there would be a major breakdown in support, so at that point I think you could start to see gold fall apart. That would almost certainly be a situation where the US dollar would be taking off, right along with interest rates in America. However, at this point it looks like rates are dropping just a bit, although they are still relatively elevated.

If you can keep your position size reasonable, it does make a significant amount of sense that the market might be one that you can take advantage of, but I think waiting for pullbacks in order to find a bit of value is the best way to go going forward, and therefore I think a little bit of patience make a long way. Furthermore, you should also keep in mind that the Thanksgiving holiday is on Thursday, so it does make a significant amount of sense that the market quiets down.

