Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Have a Choppy Thursday

Gold Market Technical Analysis

Gold markets have gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to hang around the $2000 level, and consolidate after seeing such a huge gain over the last couple of months. The 50-Day EMA is racing toward the market, and therefore I think it offers a certain amount of support given enough time. Ultimately, dips will continue to be potential buying opportunities as we see a lot of underneath pressure and of course, wealth preservation desires out there, which of course gold serves as an excellent asset for that purpose.

The 50-Day EMA being broken below would of course be a very negative situation and could open up the possibility of gold dropping all the way down to the $1900 level. The $1900 level will more likely than not be right about where the 200-Day EMA is if we do drop down that far, so think you got a situation where you can see a lot of overall noise.

On the other hand, if we break out to the upside, the $2050 level should offer a significant amount of resistance, perhaps opening up the possibility of a move toward the $2100 level. Anything above there opens up the possibility of a longer-term “buy-and-hold” situation, and therefore it’s likely that we would see this market attract even more momentum to the upside.

Pay attention to the US dollar because it can have a negative correlation, but that correlation has broken down a bit recently, so it’s not a straightforward trade at all times. After all, the 1980s saw both the US dollar and gold rally, so I think we may find that as being a potential move next.

Ultimately, I think you will see a lot of volatility so you need to keep your position size reasonable, but I like the idea of short-term pullbacks picking up a little bit of a position, and then adding as it goes along, only to take profit once we reached the top of the overall consolidation area. I think that’s probably how you have to trade all precious metals at the moment, as there are so many situations out there that could cause major panic in the market.

