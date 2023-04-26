Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Show Strength

Gold Price Predictions Video for 27.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Market Technical Analysis

Gold markets have shown strength again during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see the demand for gold and wealth preservation pickup strength. After all, the market is likely to experience a global slowdown, and in the data environment, it makes a certain sense that gold will continue to attract a lot of attention. It’s also worth noting that we are hovering around the $2000 region, which in and of itself makes the markets act a bit strange.

Underneath, the 50-Day EMA is racing to get to the market, so I think there is a certain amount of dynamic support underneath. I believe that short-term pullbacks will continue to be bought, and therefore it’s likely that we will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but I do think that it remains more or less a “buy on the dips” situation as although the market is a little bit crowded at this point, I think what we are seeing more than anything else is a bit of consolidation to try to tell where we go next. After all, when markets go straight up in the air, it makes sense that they work off some of the froth, which is exactly what we have been doing over the last couple of weeks.

Just above, we have a significant amount of noise near the $2050 level, and then of course the $2100 level will cause some headline resistance as well. I do think eventually we try to get there, unless of course the Federal Reserve suddenly convinces the market that it is going to continue to get aggressive because although there is a certain amount of wealth preservation aspect to this market, there’s also a certain amount of influence based on the US dollar as well.

Either way, I don’t have any interest in shorting until we break down below the $1900 level, something that we are nowhere near doing, and therefore think you have to look at this as a market that you need to find value in, and then take advantage of it when it presents itself. Position sizing will be crucial, because of volatility will probably continue to be a major issue as well.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.