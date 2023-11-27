Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Rally

Gold Price Predictions Video for 28.11.23

Gold Market Technical Analysis

Gold markets have rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, as it looks like we are trying to threaten the recent highs. If we can break above the recent peak in pricing, then the market could go on to threaten the $2100 level above. If we can break above there, then the market is likely to continue to go much higher.

Underneath, the $2000 level will continue to attract a certain amount of attention, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. If we break down below there, and we have a couple of times, market is likely to find plenty of support near the 50-Day EMA. All things being equal, I do think that gold looks very strong, as we had recently pulled back to the 50-Day EMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci level, both indicators that a lot of people will pay attention to.

Pay close attention to the interest rate situation in the United States, because quite frankly as the rates fall, that should continue to help thegold market On the other hand, if we do see interest rates rise again, that could work against the value of gold. When I look at this chart, it would not take a lot of imagination to see some type of pullback come back into the picture. In general, this is a market that I think continues to try to find value, so those pullbacks will be attractive.

You can also keep an eye on the US dollar, because it has an inverse correlation most of the time, but not always against thegold market Gold is also being used to preserve wealth in a very uncertain financial situation at the moment, so therefore I see plenty of reasons for it to be attractive. However, this does not mean that you need to chase the trade and start buying all the way up here, at least not until it shows that it can break through the significant resistance barrier that we are now facing. In general, I believe that in this market, it’s more of a “buy on the dips” type of scenario going forward.

