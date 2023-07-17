Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Hover

Gold Price Predictions Video for 18.07.23

Gold Market Technical Analysis

Gold markets exhibited limited activity on Monday, maintaining a position above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average after a significant surge in the previous session. Traders are now closely observing for potential upward movement, with the key focal point set at the $2000 level. In this article, we will explore the current state of thegold marketand examine factors that contribute to the overall bullish sentiment, while also emphasizing the importance of caution and risk assessment.

A break below the 50-Day EMA could lead to a descent towards the 200-Day EMA. This critical level aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which is expected to provide robust support and potentially signify a bottoming formation in the broader trend. Despite recent market volatility, a short-term pullback could present an attractive opportunity for longer-term investors. Furthermore, the weakened US dollar, which traditionally strengthens gold, adds further support to the overall bullish outlook.

As inflationary pressures ease and concerns regarding the bond market’s impact on gold diminish, the environment becomes more favorable for the precious metal. This positive sentiment contributes to the perception of value among many buyers. Therefore, if a short-term pullback occurs, it is likely that investors will view it as an opportunity to acquire gold at a perceived value. However, caution is advised, and it is important to avoid becoming overly aggressive at this moment. The anticipated pullbacks are expected to offer sufficient value that can be capitalized on.

In the event of a turnaround and a break above the significant $2000 level, the market could target the next major resistance at $2050. However, it is crucial to acknowledge the potential risks associated with breaching the 200-Day EMA. Such a scenario may result in a significant downside move, potentially pushing prices towards the $1800 level and negating the previous upward momentum. Although this outcome is not anticipated, traders should exercise caution, carefully monitor support levels, and consider both bullish and bearish perspectives.

Gold markets are currently consolidating following a recent surge in prices. As the market takes a breather, there is potential for upward movement towards the significant $2000 level. A short-term pullback, if it occurs, can be seen as an opportunity for longer-term investors to acquire gold at an attractive price point. The weakened US dollar and easing inflationary pressures contribute to the positive sentiment surrounding gold. However, caution is warranted, with traders advised to closely monitor support levels and assess risks as market dynamics continue to evolve.

