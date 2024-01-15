Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Grind Away

Gold Price Predictions Video for 16-01-2024

Gold Markets Technical Analysis

Gold rallied a bit during the early hours on Monday, as we continue to see more of an upward tilt. Keep in mind, it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, so the futures markets, of course, will be very limited trading. All things being equal, though, I do think this is a market that will continue to drive higher.

Currently, I look at pullbacks all the way down to the 50 day EMA as a potential buying opportunity. And I believe that the market is going to challenge the $2075 level. The $2075 level has been resistant previously, so I think a lot of market memory will be found there. Breaking above that level helps the market go much higher and closing above there on a daily candlestick would of course be a very bullish sign.

If we were to turn around and break down below the 50-day EMA, then the next major support level is the psychologically important $2,000 level. You will have to keep in mind that the interest rate situation in America will have a major influence on gold and what it does, as higher interest rates tend to work against the value of gold and of course, vice versa.

There are plenty of things right now to throw thegold marketaround, not the least of which would be geopolitical concerns, but we also have to wonder about a global recession, interest rates, and several other issues. So, I think gold is something that most traders should own at least a little of. And I do think that this year’s probably going to be fairly strong for gold. That being said, keep an eye on the US dollar because if it suddenly spikes, that may work against the value of gold, especially if it has to do with higher interest rates in America. Keep your position sizing down somewhat for the time being and add as it works out in your favor. Gold does tend to be extraordinarily volatile at times.

