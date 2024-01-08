News & Insights

ForEx
GLD

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Market Struggle Again

January 08, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Price Predictions Video for 09-01-2024

Gold Markets Technical Analysis

Gold fell during the trading session on Monday as we continue to see a lot of volatility in markets overall. Ultimately, I think this is a scenario where we will eventually find buyers, but we probably still have to probe the overall short-term support region that we sit just above. The 50-day EMA, of course, is a major feature of this support region followed by the $2,000 level. I do think that there will be some type of reaction soon, but we’ll have to wait and see how markets behave.

After all, there are a lot of questions to ask about bond markets and interest rates, and those markets do have a major effect on thegold market With that being the case, I think you’ve got a scenario where we continue to go back and forth, possibly more with a negative slant in the next couple of sessions, but I will not hesitate to put on a small position if we get closer to the $2,000 level and build that position to larger chunks along the way if we see a market that turns around.

At that point, I think the $2,075 level is a barrier, and the daily close above there opens up the possibility of going to the $2,200 level. Underneath the $2,000 level, then you start to probe for support, and there are multiple areas underneath that could offer it, but right now I suspect that we are in a situation where anything below there has a lot of people concerned.

Keep an eye on the 10-year yield because if those yields start to rise in America that will put downward pressure on gold and of course, vice versa. You can use the dollar as a bit of a proxy for that, but it is possible, and has happened quite a bit in the past, where both gold and the US dollar rallied due to a safe haven trade. Regardless, make sure that you keep your position size reasonable as the market seems to be uncertain about a lot of different things at the same time.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD
IAU
SGOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.