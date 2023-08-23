Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Threaten a Move Higher

Gold Price Predictions Video for 24.08.23

Gold Market Technical Analysis

The gold markets displayed a notable uptick in Wednesday’s trading, leveraging the momentum harnessed from the bounce-back off the 200-Day EMA. In my view, there exists ample space for this market to ascend significantly, although the immediacy of such an ascent remains a distinct query. A more in-depth scrutiny of the chart leads me to discern a potential recovery on the horizon, and there’s a plausible argument to be made for the emergence of what traders refer to as a “double bottom.”

The 200-Day EMA often captures broad attention as a pivotal trend gauge. Yet, in the current juncture, it’s melding quite harmoniously with the preceding level of support. In light of this backdrop, it’s evident that the market is poised to maintain a degree of turbulence. However, the pivotal factor here will revolve around the trajectory of the US dollar and the forthcoming deliberations at the Jackson Hole symposium. Clearly, this market remains prone to the ebb and flow of discussions surrounding interest rate policies emanating from the central banks.

This makes it particularly intriguing to observe how this dynamic influences thegold market It’s no secret that elevated interest rates can pose a challenge for gold, but indicators pointing to a reduction in interest rates could, undoubtedly, provide a tailwind for gold to reach loftier levels. Simultaneously, there’s the inverse connection with the US dollar, and the impending speeches by Christine Lagarde and Jerome Powell on Friday are poised to infuse substantial volatility into this arena.

As long as we manage to hold our position above the $1900 threshold, I remain disinclined to entertain the idea of shorting this market. Thus, my inclination leans towards envisioning a trajectory aiming for the $2000 level as a plausible culmination point. This move, it’s worth noting, would signify a phase of consolidation more than an arduous pursuit, requiring no extravagant exertion to materialize. However, a dip beneath the $1900 benchmark could potentially clear a pathway for a move towards the $1800 level.

