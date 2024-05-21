Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to See Bullish Pressures

Gold Markets Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

Gold initially pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching the $2,400 level before rallying again and taking off to the upside. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will eventually try to break out and perhaps take out the top of the shooting star from the previous session. Breaking above that would obviously be a very bullish sign, and could send more FOMO trading into the picture.

The $2,450 level has been a bit of resistance, and I think that gets taken out rather soon. In that environment, it opens up the door to the $2,500 level. An alternate scenario would be that we just go sideways, and if that’s the case, the $2,400 level should continue to be supported. If we were to break down below there, then we would just simply reenter the previous consolidation area, which has a massive amount of support underneath the $2,300 level where the 50 day EMA currently sits.

So, with all of this, I do like the idea of buying dips. And I do think that longer term geopolitics, central bank monetary policy, profligate spending from governments around the world, all will continue to push gold higher. At this point, I don’t really have a longer term target, as the market certainly has a lot to take into account, and of course we have the possibility of further escalation of tension in the Middle East that could really send gold soaring.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.