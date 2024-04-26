News & Insights

ForEx
GLD

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Grind Higher

April 26, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Markets Technical Analysis

Gold rallied a bit during the early hours on Friday as we continued to grind higher in general. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to be very noisy, but I think it almost certainly has a decidedly upward trajectory to it.

Yes, there recently has been a pretty significant amount of selling pressure, but at the end of the day, I don’t necessarily think you have to look at this through the prism of anything other than a buy on the dip type of market. After all, we have recently tested the crucial $2,300 level only to see the market turn around and show signs of life again.

So, with that, I think we have to assume that sooner or later there are going to be buyers on each dip, at least the way we’ve been behaving. So with that, I remain bullish. But I also recognize that it might be a little bit noisy above, and we probably need to put some work in to get to where I think we’re going, which is going to be $2,500.

I remain long of gold. I have no interest in selling it any time soon. Although if we did break down below $2,300, I would anticipate that we would then test the 50 day EMA. While I don’t expect this, we should always keep the alternate scenario in mind, especially when talking about commodities, which can be very volatile in times like now.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD
IAU
SGOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.