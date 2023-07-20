Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Grind Back and Forth

Gold Price Predictions Video for 21.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Market Technical Analysis

Gold markets witnessed a slight pullback on Thursday, taking a breather after a period of bullish pressure. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average continues to act as a potential support level, indicating the market’s recent momentum. This article examines the key factors affecting thegold market including potential breakout levels, support levels, and factors such as inflation trends, the performance of the US dollar, and interest rates that could impact gold’s trajectory.

After breaking above the 50-Day EMA, a potential breakout signal emerged, offering the possibility of a move towards the $2000 level. Should the market surpass the previous candlestick from Tuesday, it would pave the way for further gains, potentially targeting the $2050 level. During the afternoon, buyers reemerged, displaying resilience in the face of short-term pullbacks. These pullbacks, however, provide buying opportunities in line with recent market behavior.

While the market demonstrates signs of building momentum for upside movement, it is essential to remain cautious. A breakdown below the 50-Day EMA could lead to a test of the 200-Day EMA, a significant support level in the past. The 200-Day EMA holds weight among market participants as an indicator of the overall trend. A breach below this level would introduce the potential for a substantial downward move, potentially targeting the $1800 level, which marked the beginning of the previous bullish leg.

Monitoring inflation trends and the performance of the US dollar is crucial for investors in thegold market Typically, gold maintains an inverse correlation with the greenback, although occasional deviations can occur. Furthermore, interest rates play a vital role, as a decline in rates tends to benefit gold. Lower interest rates narrow the gap between the storage costs for physical gold and the potential yield from holding bonds, thereby making precious metals more appealing.

Gold markets are currently in a consolidation phase following a period of bullish pressure. The 50-Day EMA continues to provide support, while key levels, such as the previous candlestick high and the $2000 mark, hold significance for potential breakouts. Investors should seize short-term pullbacks as buying opportunities, aligning with the recent market trend. Close monitoring of inflation trends, the performance of the US dollar, and interest rates are vital, as they influence the trajectory of gold. Caution and vigilance are necessary when navigating this dynamic market environment.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.