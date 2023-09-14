Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Grind Away in a Sideways Market

Gold Price Predictions Video for 15.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Market Technical Analysis

The gold market faced a tumultuous Wednesday trading session, with its value caught in a precarious position between the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average below and the 50-Day EMA above. This situation has left thegold marketin a state of contemplation as it braces for several crucial upcoming events that could significantly impact its trajectory.

One of the most anticipated events is the release of the Consumer Price Index figures scheduled for Wednesday. These figures hold substantial implications for the inflation outlook in the United States, a factor that directly influences interest rates. It’s essential to note that gold often moves inversely to interest rates, which means that any substantial changes in inflation expectations can have a pronounced effect on gold prices.

On the horizon, Thursday brings the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision, a pivotal event for the Euro, often referred to as the “anti-dollar.” This interplay between currencies can create a ripple effect in thegold market Given that the Euro is one of the most substantial currency pairs, its performance can exert an outsized influence on the overall value of the US dollar. Expect market volatility as these events unfold, and exercise caution. By the end of Thursday, there may be more clarity in not just gold but also other assets.

From a technical perspective, the analysis indicates that gold prices enjoy robust support, stemming from both the 200-Day EMA and the psychologically significant $1900 level. A breach below this level could trigger a downward trajectory, potentially targeting the $1800 region. Conversely, breaking above the 50-Day EMA could propel gold towards the $2000 level. However, this zone may see heightened activity as options traders are likely to exert downward pressure. Crossing the $2000 mark could signify a more enduring uptrend and potentially signal a turning point in the market’s range-bound pattern since May of this year. Until such a breakthrough occurs, expect thegold marketto display choppy and sideways behavior.

In summary, thegold marketis presently caught between critical technical levels while awaiting pivotal economic events. The forthcoming release of CPI numbers in the United States will provide valuable insights into the Federal Reserve’s stance on inflation, impacting interest rates and, subsequently, gold prices. Simultaneously, the European Central Bank’s rate decision will reverberate through the currency market, influencing the dynamics of gold. While robust support levels provide some stability, traders should remain vigilant for potential breakdowns or breakthroughs in this intricate and closely monitored market.

