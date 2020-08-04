US Markets
GLD

Gold Price Forecast – A Potential Spike High This Week

Contributor
AG Thorson
Published

FXEmpire.com -

The US dollar spiked to 103.96 during the March liquidation. Prices are down over 10% from that peak; the trend is very oversold. An interim bottom is becoming likely, followed by a 1 to 3-month consolidation.

Near-Term Levels for The Dollar

Confirmed Bottom: Progressive closes above 94.00 would confirm a cycle low and potential multi-week pullback in precious metals.

Continued Breakdown: A continued breakdown below 92 could trigger a waterfall decline into October. In this scenario, gold would likely extend above $2100 and enter a parabolic rise.

SUPPORTING EVIDENCE

In the past, a dip below 20 in the daily RSI (14) characterized an interim cycle low. The reading reached 18.61 Thursday, July 30, 2020. The odds for a potential bottom in the Dollar and temporary spike high in gold are significant within the next several days.

GOLD NEAR-TERM PRICE LEVELS

Parabolic Rally: A waterfall decline in the Dollar could trigger a sharp rise). Progressive closes above $2100 would establish this scenario.

Temporary Top: A spike above $2000 could trigger a quick, but unstained rally (spike-high) in gold above $2000 this week.

Be cautious. I see the potential for increased volatility this week.

AG Thorson is a registered CMT and expert in technical analysis. He believes we are in the final stages of a global debt super-cycle. For more information, please visit here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD UBG IAU SGOL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular