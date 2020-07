Gold poised for best week in more than 3 months on stimulus bets

* Gold up more than 4% so far this week

By Brijesh Patel

July 24 (Reuters) - Gold was headed on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months, steadying near a nine-year high, as it benefited from a weak dollar and inflation expectations, fuelled by stimulus for virus-battered economies.

Silver eyed its best week since 1987, with additional impetus coming from bets for a revival in industrial activity.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,889.24 per ounce by 0410 GMT, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $1,897.16 on Thursday.

Prices have risen more than 4% this week, putting gold on course for its longest winning streak since late 2011.

"We're seeing a very explosive week for gold," said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

"The basic logic has to do with the introduction of further fiscal stimulus... in the European Union, and we're talking again about further fiscal stimulus in the United States.

"Interest rates are not really expected to go higher, and the likely response is seen as inflation."

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks as it is perceived as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

The dollar index held near a two-year low with investors also awaiting Beijing's response to the U.S. move to close its Houston consulate this week. The tensions also prompted investors to seek safety in bullion. [USD/]

"Despite the bullishness, downside risks remain for gold. Demand for jewellery remains soft at prices above $1,800 in key retail markets India and China and gold has to be content with investment demand to push prices," analysts at Phillip Futures said in a note.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,884.60.

Low physical demand has been forcing dealers in India and China to offer hefty discounts. [GOL/AS]

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,880 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Silver , which fell 0.5% to $22.60 per ounce, was up more than 17% for the week.

