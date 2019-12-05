Gold poised for a weekly gain on U.S.-Sino trade angst; eyes on U.S. jobs data

Gold was en route to a weekly gain on Friday as uncertainty about the fate of U.S.-China trade deal gripped investors ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could offer further insight on the state of the American economy.
