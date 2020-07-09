Gold poised for 5th straight weekly rise as risk appetite wanes

By Harshith Aranya

July 10 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday pressured by a stronger dollar and hovered near the key $1,800 milestone, but was set for a fifth straight weekly gain as a spike in U.S. COVID-19 infections underpinned safe-haven appetite.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,796.03 per ounce by 0614 GMT, but was up about 1.2% for the week. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $1,801.10.

"The risk-off backdrop drove haven demand for the U.S. dollar," pushing gold lower, said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

"Nevertheless, the pullback looks corrective in the context of a rising trend."

Gold has risen about 18% this year, with safe-haven demand fuelled by the surge in coronavirus cases driving the metal to a near nine-year peak of $1,817.71 on Wednesday.

More than 60,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported across the United States on Wednesday, the largest one-day increase by any country since the pandemic emerged in China last year.

Reflecting the resultant risk-off sentiment, Asian equities fell on concerns of fresh lockdowns in the U.S.; which also boosted the dollar .DXY, a rival safe-haven, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. MKTS/GLOBUSD/

Data showed U.S. shoppers were staying out of stores in areas where cases are rising the most, dampening hopes of a quick recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week, but a record number were still collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June, supporting expectations the labour market would take years to recover.

For gold, longer-term technicals suggest a slowing in the price momentum, with positioning pointing to a market very long on gold and implying a short-term pullback is possible, IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.2% to $1,938.83 per ounce, platinum XPT= declined 0.8% to $826.65, and silver XAG= slipped 0.6% to $18.54.

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)

