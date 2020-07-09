US Markets

Gold poised for 5th straight weekly rise as risk appetite wanes

Contributor
Harshith Aranya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Gold eased on Friday pressured by a stronger dollar and hovered near the key $1,800 milestone, but was set for a fifth straight weekly gain as a spike in U.S. COVID-19 infections underpinned safe-haven appetite.

By Harshith Aranya

July 10 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday pressured by a stronger dollar and hovered near the key $1,800 milestone, but was set for a fifth straight weekly gain as a spike in U.S. COVID-19 infections underpinned safe-haven appetite.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,796.03 per ounce by 0614 GMT, but was up about 1.2% for the week. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.1% to $1,801.10.

"The risk-off backdrop drove haven demand for the U.S. dollar," pushing gold lower, said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

"Nevertheless, the pullback looks corrective in the context of a rising trend."

Gold has risen about 18% this year, with safe-haven demand fuelled by the surge in coronavirus cases driving the metal to a near nine-year peak of $1,817.71 on Wednesday.

More than 60,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported across the United States on Wednesday, the largest one-day increase by any country since the pandemic emerged in China last year.

Reflecting the resultant risk-off sentiment, Asian equities fell on concerns of fresh lockdowns in the U.S.; which also boosted the dollar .DXY, a rival safe-haven, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. MKTS/GLOBUSD/

Data showed U.S. shoppers were staying out of stores in areas where cases are rising the most, dampening hopes of a quick recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week, but a record number were still collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June, supporting expectations the labour market would take years to recover.

For gold, longer-term technicals suggest a slowing in the price momentum, with positioning pointing to a market very long on gold and implying a short-term pullback is possible, IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.2% to $1,938.83 per ounce, platinum XPT= declined 0.8% to $826.65, and silver XAG= slipped 0.6% to $18.54.

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)

((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular