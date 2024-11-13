Gold Peak Technology’s GP Industries Reports Strong Growth

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (HK:0040) has released an update.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited’s subsidiary, GP Industries, reported a notable financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue rising by 1.1% to S$570.5 million. The company saw significant growth in its Primary Battery and Branded Acoustics Businesses, alongside a 62.9% increase in profits attributable to equity holders. Investors will be pleased with the 50% increase in interim dividends, reflecting strong earnings per share growth.

