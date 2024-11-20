News & Insights

Gold Peak Technology Sees Strong Growth in H1 2024

November 20, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (HK:0040) has released an update.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited reported a robust performance for the first half of their fiscal year, with a 7.7% revenue increase to HK$3,535.6 million, driven by strong growth in their battery and branded acoustics businesses. The company’s profit before finance costs soared by 59.9%, and earnings per share rose significantly, prompting the declaration of an interim dividend. These results highlight the company’s effective cost control measures and enhanced factory efficiency amidst fluctuatingglobal marketdynamics.

