Gold Peak Technology Announces Interim Dividend Update

November 21, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (HK:0040) has released an update.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.015 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect the payment by January 8, 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for December 23, 2024. Investors might find this update significant as it reflects the company’s financial performance and strategy.

