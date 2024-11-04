Gold Peak Tech to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (HK:0040) has released an update.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 20, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholders and potential investors. Stakeholders in the financial markets will be keenly watching for updates from this meeting.

For further insights into HK:0040 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.