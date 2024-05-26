Gold Peak Foresees FY2024 Net Loss Despite Earnings Boost

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (HK:0040) has released an update.

Gold Peak Technology Group Limited has reported a significant improvement in its FY2024 operating earnings with expected profits before finance costs and share of results of associates to be around HK$325 million to HK$335 million, a substantial increase from HK$167.6 million in FY2023. Despite this, the Group anticipates a net loss for FY2024 due to a sizeable impairment loss from XIC Innovation, with expected losses for equity holders ranging between HK$362 million and HK$412 million. However, this loss is considered non-cash and is not projected to negatively affect the Group’s operational cash flow or future earnings.

For further insights into HK:0040 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.