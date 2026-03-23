Gold Nosedives As Trump Announces A Five-Day Pause On Iran Attacks

(RTTNews) - Gold prices went for a tailspin on Monday after signs of easing in the Middle East conflict surfaced, with U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a five-day pause on strikes over Iran. In addition, Trump remarked that U.S.-Iran negotiations to end the war were going on constructively.

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery went for a freefall by $183.40 (or 4.01%) to $4,391.50 per troy ounce.

Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery slid by $0.175 (or 0.25%) to $69.245 per troy ounce.

With the Middle East war entering the fourth week, U.S. President Donald Trump said On his social media platform, Truth Social, that the U.S. and Iran had "very good and productive" talks over the past two days.

Trump also added that he had asked the Department of War to pause all its planned attacks on Iranian infrastructure for another five days.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency rebutted the claim, stating that it was not engaged in any direct or behind-the-door negotiations with the U.S.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Israel that any attack on Iran's power sector would invite strong retaliation with attacks on power facilities in Israel as well as the neighboring nations that provide electricity to U.S. bases.

Iran also threatened to target economic, industrial, and energy infrastructures connected to the U.S.

Since 90% of drinking water for the gulf comes from huge desalination plants that require uninterrupted power supply, such an attack could cause serious consequences in the gulf.

On Saturday evening, Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran to fully open the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked since the war started on February 28, or U.S. forces would hit Iran's power facilities.

Iran ignored Trump's threats and counter-warned of heavy retaliation with the deadline expiring today.

On Saturday, Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles, targeting the U.S.-U.K. military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, 4,000 km away from Iran.

While one failed and the other was intercepted by U.S. forces, experts are now reassessing Iran's military capabilities and missile reach, which could be longer than western estimates.

The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency warned that the Middle East crisis is growing "very severe"

Analysts were concerned that the war was entering a more severe phase with Iran showing no interest in a ceasefire.

The continuous military exchanges between the U.S. and Israel and Iran has kept up the worries on long-term inflation, dimming the expectations of a near-term interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as major global central banks, weighing down on gold prices.

Already the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major global banks have shown a "hawkish" stance last week, discounting the chances of any interest rate lowering in the near-term.

Winding up the expectations of an interest lowering, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are now even betting on a 8.30% chance of a quarter-point interest rate hike at the April 28-29 meeting.

Market participants also gauge that the inflationary pressure could also weigh on the upcoming "quarterly earnings" of various major companies across the world.

While uncertainty on the timeline to an end of the gulf war still lingers, the U.S. stock markets regained momentum after Trump's optimistic tone.

As a result, investors turned away from precious metals to financial markets, leading to a plunge in yellow metal prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.