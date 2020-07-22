US Markets
Gold near nine-year high as U.S.-China woes, stimulus hopes boost appeal

Gold rose to its highest in nearly nine years on Thursday, driven by an escalation in U.S.-China tensions, while expectation of more stimulus measures lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,872.75 per ounce by 0048 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 2011 at $1,876.16 in early Asian trade.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,869.30.

* The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the world's two biggest economies.

* Coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States, with California officially becoming the worst-hit state, exceeding New York, with more than 414,000 cases of COVID-19.

* Leading U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House late on Wednesday said they had hammered out agreements in principle on portions of a potential coronavirus-response bill, which could be presented to Democrats as early as this week.

* Gold is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

* Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.4% to 1,225.01 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,219.75 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Further helping gold, the dollar index held near a more than four-month low that it hit in the previous session. [USD/]

* Asian stocks were likely to come under pressure on Thursday as fresh diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing heightened investor jitters. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Silver fell 0.7% to $22.86 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.7% to $912.79, while palladium climbed 0.6% to $2,160.91.

