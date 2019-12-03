Gold near 1-month high as trade drag lifts safe-haven demand

Gold prices on Wednesday hovered near a one-month high hit in the previous session, as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump dashed market hopes for a quick preliminary agreement with China, driving support for safe-haven assets.
