Commodities

Gold Moves Sharply Lower Amid Trade Deal Optimism

May 01, 2025 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold futures moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday, adding to the weakness seen in the two previous sessions.

After ending Wednesday's modestly lower but well its worst levels, gold for May delivery plunged $95 or 2.9 percent to $3,210 an ounce

With the steep drop on the day, the price of gold pulled back further off its recent record highs, hitting its lowest levels in over two weeks.

Optimism about possible trade deals reduced the safe haven appeal of gold, with President Donald Trump telling a NewsNation town hall on Wednesday that he has "potential" trade deals with India, South Korea and Japan.

The slump by the price of the precious metal also came amid a holiday in China, with a note from TD Securities suggesting "gold is being sucked into China's holiday-induced liquidity vacuum."

An increase in the value of the U.S. dollar also weighed on gold futures, as the U.S. dollar index climbed by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off some disappointing U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by much more than expected in the week ended April 26th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.