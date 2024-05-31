Gold Mountain Plans Major Securities Issue

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced a new securities issue consisting of up to 54,054,054 ordinary fully paid shares and 27,027,027 listed options, with the proposed issue date set for June 11, 2024. This move is intended to raise additional capital and could potentially interest investors looking to expand their portfolios.

