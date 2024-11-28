Gold Mountain Limited Updates on Director’s Share Disposal

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, David Andrew Evans, involving the disposal of 25 million GMN ordinary shares through an off-market transfer to settle a debt. This adjustment leaves Evans with a substantial portfolio of both direct and indirect shares in the company. Such movements are critical for investors tracking insider activities and their potential impact on the stock’s future performance.

