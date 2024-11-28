News & Insights

Gold Mountain Limited Unveils Promising Drilling Results

November 28, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced promising results from its initial drilling at the Down Under REE Project, revealing high grades of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and Magnet Rare Earths. The drilling, which has so far intersected only the top of the saprolite zone, indicates potential for significant mineralization, with further exploration planned to delve deeper. These findings could mark a major step forward for the company in this resource-rich area.

