Gold Mountain Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting

Gold Mountain Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, set to take place on November 28, 2024, in North Sydney. The meeting notice is available online, with shareholders encouraged to vote and submit questions in advance through the company’s designated platforms. This move underlines Gold Mountain’s commitment to efficient and modern communication with its investors.

