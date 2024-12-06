News & Insights

Gold Mountain Limited Issues 60 Million New Securities

December 06, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited announced the issuance of 60 million new ordinary fully paid securities, marking a significant development for shareholders and potential investors. This move could impact the company’s stock dynamics and is an important update for those tracking Gold Mountain’s market activities.

