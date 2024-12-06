Gold Mountain Limited Issues 60 Million New Securities

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.
Gold Mountain Limited announced the issuance of 60 million new ordinary fully paid securities, marking a significant development for shareholders and potential investors. This move could impact the company’s stock dynamics and is an important update for those tracking Gold Mountain’s market activities.
