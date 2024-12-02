Gold Mountain Limited Issues 115M Unquoted Performance Rights

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced the issuance of 115 million unquoted performance rights as part of a previously disclosed transaction. This move is significant for investors tracking the company’s strategic developments, as it could influence Gold Mountain’s future performance and market valuation.

