Gold Mountain Limited Expands Equity Base

Gold Mountain Limited has announced the application for quotation of 35 million ordinary fully paid shares on the ASX under the code GMN, slated for issue on May 24, 2024. These shares are part of an employee share option plan for non-key management personnel contractors and employees. The move represents an expansion of the company’s equity base and reflects its commitment to involving its workforce in its growth.

