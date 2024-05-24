News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Mountain Limited Expands Equity Base

May 24, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced the application for quotation of 35 million ordinary fully paid shares on the ASX under the code GMN, slated for issue on May 24, 2024. These shares are part of an employee share option plan for non-key management personnel contractors and employees. The move represents an expansion of the company’s equity base and reflects its commitment to involving its workforce in its growth.

For further insights into AU:GMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.