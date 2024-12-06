Gold Mountain Limited Director Ups Stake Significantly

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director David Andrew Evans, as he has converted 60 million Performance Rights C into GMN Ordinary Shares. This move increases his direct stake to over 111 million shares, reflecting a strategic shift in his investment. Such a change may signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and could interest investors tracking insider activities.

