News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Mountain Limited Announces New Share Listing

May 24, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced its application for the quotation of a substantial number of new securities, specifically 113,183,708 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX code GMN. The application follows a transaction previously disclosed to the market and marks a significant update for the company and its stakeholders.

For further insights into AU:GMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.