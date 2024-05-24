Gold Mountain Limited Announces New Share Listing

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced its application for the quotation of a substantial number of new securities, specifically 113,183,708 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX code GMN. The application follows a transaction previously disclosed to the market and marks a significant update for the company and its stakeholders.

