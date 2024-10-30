News & Insights

Gold Mountain Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

October 30, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has announced plans to issue up to 80 million performance rights as part of a new securities placement. The issuance is set to take place on November 29, 2024, aiming to bolster the company’s financial positioning. This move could attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the stock market.

