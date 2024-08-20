Gold Mining ETF (RING) Hit a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF RING is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 66.5% from its 52-week low price of $19.73/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

RING in Focus

The underlying MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners Investable Market Index measures the equity performance of comps in both developed & emerging markets that derive the majority of their revenues from gold mining. The product charges 39 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The price of the yellow commodity has been rising as the Fed is likely to cut interest rates due to cooling in inflation. Plus, rising geopolitical tensions and increasing purchases of the precious metal by central banks have also been boosting the price of gold. This, in turn, has boosted the price of gold mining stocks.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF RING might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 57.30, which gives cues of a further rally.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.