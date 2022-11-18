Gold Mining and Large Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street lost on hawkish Fed official comments. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.3% and DIA added 0.01%, while QQQ moved 0.2% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



SGDM : Volume 3.84 Times Average



This gold mining ETF was in the spotlight as around 156,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 40,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SGDM plunged 1% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of an unclear path of Fed rate hike that could have a big impact on gold miner ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. SGDM has climbed 17.2% over the past month.



IWY : Volume 2.79 Times Average



This large-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 966,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 351,000 shares and came as IWY shed 0.2% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on bouts of mixed corporate earnings reports and an uncertain Fed. IWY has gained 8.5% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

