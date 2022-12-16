Gold Mining and High-Yield Bond: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street slipped following the Fed’s hawkish tone for 2023 and weak retail sales data. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 2.4% and DIA shed 2.2%, while QQQ moved down 3.4% on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



SGDM : Volume 6.67 Times Average



This gold mining ETF was in the spotlight as around 289,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 43,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SGDM lost 3.9% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of the Fed’s hawkish view that could have a big impact on gold mining ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. SGDM has gained 4.3% over the past month.



HYS : Volume 5.28 Times Average



This high-yield bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 2 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 368,000 shares and came as HYS shed 0.5% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on rising rates that have dampened the appeal for high-yield bonds. HYS has gained 1.4% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a High risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM): ETF Research Reports

PIMCO 05 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.