Gold Miners or Silver Miners: Which Precious Metals ETF Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Sprott Gold Miners ETF offers a lower expense ratio than Global X - Silver Miners ETF while maintaining a similar dividend yield.

Global X - Silver Miners ETF delivered higher 1-year total returns but also faces higher price volatility and a steeper 5-year maximum drawdown.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF focuses specifically on U.S. and Canadian gold producers while Global X - Silver Miners ETF provides global silver exposure.

10 stocks we like better than Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Gold Miners ETF ›

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SGDM) offers lower fees and North American gold exposure, whereas Global X - Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SIL) provides global silver mining access with higher recent returns.

Both funds provide targeted entry into the precious metals mining industry, yet they serve distinct portfolio roles. While gold and silver often follow similar price trajectories, the operational risks and geographic concentrations of these ETFs differ significantly. This comparison examines how their underlying assets and cost structures might influence long-term results.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SIL SGDM Issuer Global X Sprott Expense ratio 0.65% 0.46% 1-yr return (as of June 15, 2026) 83% 53% Dividend yield 1.10% 1.00% Beta 0.83 0.53 AUM $4.4 billion $597.6 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Investors may find the Sprott fund more affordable, as its 0.46% expense ratio is significantly lower than the 0.65% charged by the Global X fund. While both pay regular distributions, the Global X fund offers a slightly higher distribution yield at 1.10% compared to 1.00% for the Sprott fund.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SIL SGDM Max drawdown (5 yr) (54.30%) (45.00%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,807 $2,214

What's inside

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SGDM) concentrates its strategy on gold-producing companies specifically situated in the United States and Canada. This non-diversified fund usually allocates at least 90% of its assets to its benchmark securities. Its 41 holdings are dominated by 99% basic materials stocks, and its largest positions include Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM.TO) at 10.46%, Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX.TO) at 9.52%, and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) at 8.48%. Launched in 2014, the fund reports no specific structural quirks and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.73 per share.

The Global X - Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SIL) mirrors a global index of silver mining companies, looking for both capital growth and income. It maintains 40 holdings, which are entirely concentrated in the basic materials sector at 100.00%. Its top holdings include Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) at 21.52%, Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) at 12.66%, and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) at 11.04%. This fund was launched in 2010 and also reports no specific structural quirks. It paid $0.99 per share over the trailing 12 months.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Precious metals have had one of their most remarkable runs in decades, and mining stocks have amplified those gains considerably. Both gold and silver surged to historic highs over the past year, but silver outpaced gold by a wide margin, reflecting a pattern that repeats in precious metals bull markets. Silver tends to lag gold early in a bull run and then experiences sharp catch-up rallies, which is exactly what played out.

Gold has solidified its role as a neutral, debt-free asset in an era of persistent fiscal deficits. Silver has evolved beyond its traditional monetary role to become a critical material for the green transition and AI infrastructure. That industrial dimension gives silver a growth angle that gold does not have, but it also introduces more volatility when industrial demand softens.

For investors new to precious metals, gold miners are the more established starting place. It’s a sector with decades of institutional following and a clearer investment thesis. Silver miners reward investors who already have precious metals exposure and want a higher-conviction bet on industrial and monetary demand continuing to converge.

Should you buy stock in Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Gold Miners ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Gold Miners ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Gold Miners ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $440,440!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,950!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 16, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.