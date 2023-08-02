Gold Miners (GDX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.17, changing hands as low as $29.50 per share. Gold Miners shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.52 per share, with $36.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.